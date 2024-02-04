Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The company has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

