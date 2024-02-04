China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

CJJD stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading

