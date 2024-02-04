Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.68.

Shares of CB stock opened at $246.69 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average is $216.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

