Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

CHD opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

