CIBC Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$115.69.

Shares of CP opened at C$112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

