Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,450 shares of company stock worth $1,584,788. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 912.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $77,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,942,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

