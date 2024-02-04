Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

CFG stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $32.06. 7,396,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,588. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

