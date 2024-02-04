Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $87.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,492 shares of company stock valued at $70,746,212. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 205.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $2,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.