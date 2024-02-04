CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $206.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

