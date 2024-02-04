CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-3.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

