Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

