Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of COGT stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.39.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
