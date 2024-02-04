Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

