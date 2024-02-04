Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

