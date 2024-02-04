Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Shares Up 0.6%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. 40,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 145,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
