COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $398,777. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COMPASS Pathways

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.