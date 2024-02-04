COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMPS opened at $10.89 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $674.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.60.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $398,777. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

