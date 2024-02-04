Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.48 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $54.27 or 0.00126469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $437.98 million and $26.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,793 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,793.27261793 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.95609614 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $27,264,507.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

