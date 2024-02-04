Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 3.1 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Get Comstock alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock during the second quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.