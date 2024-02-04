Connable Office Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.33. 1,191,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,190. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.