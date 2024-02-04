Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,247. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

