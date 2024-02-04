Connable Office Inc. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $604.32. 854,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.72 and its 200 day moving average is $517.84. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

