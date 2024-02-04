Connable Office Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 2,857,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,191. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

