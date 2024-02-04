Connable Office Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $25.37. 2,294,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Read Our Latest Report on GPK

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.