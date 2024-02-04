Connable Office Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.65. 3,019,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $672.61. The company has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,725 shares of company stock valued at $125,637,294. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

