Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

