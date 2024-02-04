Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,935,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,417. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

