Connable Office Inc. Takes $3.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $148.26. 1,487,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

