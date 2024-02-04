Connable Office Inc. Trims Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

INSP stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.03. 312,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.56. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

