Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $504.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 83.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,892,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 861,188 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 393,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 188.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 369,763 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

