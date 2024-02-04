Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $504.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
