Contrasting Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.41 $9.00 million $3.55 6.86

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% Wayne Savings Bancshares 20.55% 18.29% 1.13%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

