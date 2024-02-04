Contrasting Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) & Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) and Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Adamas One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $29.95 million 0.40 -$19.58 million ($0.69) -0.57 Adamas One $730,000.00 18.79 -$8.98 million N/A N/A

Adamas One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas One has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.4% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adamas One shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Adamas One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles & Colvard, Ltd. -77.13% -46.30% -38.81% Adamas One N/A -820.62% -153.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. and Adamas One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Adamas One on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name. The company also markets and distributes lab grown diamonds and finished jewelry with lab grown diamonds under the Caydia brand. It sells its products at wholesale prices to distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and to end-consumers at retail prices through charlesandcolvard.com and moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and other e-commerce outlets, as well as through Charles & Colvard Signature Showroom and charlesandcolvarddirect.com for wholesale and retail customers. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

