Contrasting Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.52 -$28.88 million N/A N/A QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.51 -$14.97 million ($0.21) -18.67

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and QuantaSing Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuantaSing Group has a consensus target price of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 151.28%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

