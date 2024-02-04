Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

