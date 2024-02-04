Corning (NYSE:GLW) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $29.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

