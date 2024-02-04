Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.88.

GLW stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

