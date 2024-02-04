Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $709.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.22. The stock has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $714.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

