Costello Asset Management INC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.18. 3,876,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,179. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $246.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

