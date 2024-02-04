Costello Asset Management INC Has $1.99 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 13,400,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,909,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

