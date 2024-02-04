Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.13 and a 200 day moving average of $322.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.