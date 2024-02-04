Costello Asset Management INC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 3.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PAYX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,752. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
