Covenant (COVN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.32 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $8,090.47 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covenant has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,528,876 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

