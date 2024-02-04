Craig Hallum Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $125.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

