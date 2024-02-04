Critical Analysis: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus GBS (NYSE:GBS)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and GBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 1.55 -$10.29 million ($0.07) -0.33 GBS $440,000.00 201.35 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -10.63

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and GBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SANUWAVE Health. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -276.15% N/A -170.98% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats GBS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

