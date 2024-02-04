Critical Contrast: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Renalytix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million 2.85 -$44.04 million ($1.85) -2.09 Renalytix $2.89 million 5.40 -$45.61 million ($0.50) -0.62

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renalytix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renalytix 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and Renalytix, as provided by MarketBeat.

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,622.65%. Renalytix has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,500.51%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Renalytix.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -78.05% -217.38% -36.27% Renalytix -1,514.28% -509.56% -137.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Renalytix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix Plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; and Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

