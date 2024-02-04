Cronos (CRO) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $4.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00083827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

