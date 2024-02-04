Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 130.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Get Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,638. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.