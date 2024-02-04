CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
CSP Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $23.00 on Friday. CSP has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSP
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.