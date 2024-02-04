CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $23.00 on Friday. CSP has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

