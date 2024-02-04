CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.53. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 232,405 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 558,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 740,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 382,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 287,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

