Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 1,636,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 921,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

