Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $248.78. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.96.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.